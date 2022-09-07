When: Denver Borough Council meeting, Aug. 29.

What: East Cocalico police Chief Darrick Keppley told council about a search-and-rescue program for mentally impaired individuals.

Details: Participants in Project Lifesaver wear a radio transmitter on their wrist or ankle so public safety officials can locate participants if they go missing. Keppley said several Lancaster County municipalities use the program, including West Lampeter Township. Sgt. Steven Savage said participants are typically found in less than 30 minutes.

Donation: Four Seasons Produce, based in Ephrata, donated $3,000 to the police department for training and equipment.

What’s next: Two East Cocalico officers are already trained, but Savage told a reporter Aug. 31 that the department hopes to have all officers trained by year’s end.