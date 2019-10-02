When: Council meeting, Sept. 30.

What happened: Tiny house regulations are coming to town as part of a new ordinance council adopted during the meeting, among other zoning changes.

Background: So far, no one has asked to build a tiny house in the northeastern Lancaster County borough. But the minimalist lifestyle provided by an affordable tiny home continues to be a trend, so officials said they wanted to be ready for such a request when it comes up.

The new rules: Denver defines a tiny house as not more than 400 square feet and not less than 150 square feet. Councilman Todd Stewart explained that tiny homes will be allowed where residential accessory uses and structures are permitted, and the lot where tiny homes are built will need to be to scale. “We’re not going to have a large lot with just one tiny house on it,” Stewart said. All other borough regulations for a residence, such as public sewer use, will also apply to tiny homes.

Lawyer weighs in: Solicitor Neil Albert commended the borough on addressing the tiny house issue. “Many other municipalities are discussing the issue, and Denver Borough is in the forefront for putting regulations in place to deal with it,” Albert said.

Also: Another part of the ordinance limits apartments in the business district to the second floor. The Main Street business district runs from Snyder Street to Fourth Street. The new law actually encourages building owners in the business district to convert homes to commercial use and retail space. Once the first floor is converted to a business, it would fall under the ordinance and not be permitted to switch back to a residential first-floor use.

Other business: Council changed the pension contribution rate for its nonuniformed employees from 6% to 7%, effective Jan. 1. Council also approved Sarah R. Adkins, a Cocalico High School junior, as junior council member for the 2019-20 school year.