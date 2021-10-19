When: Denver Borough Council meeting, Oct. 11, in-person.

What happened: Council discussed the borough's planned zoning hearing board application for the proposed solar farm project at the Fairview Cemetery Annex. The solar project/panels will be used to reduce PPL Electric utility bills and to obtain solar production incentives (solar dividends) to assist the borough with revenue generation in the future. The borough will be applying to the West Cocalico Township Zoning Hearing Board to be included on its Dec. 9 meeting agenda.

Background: The borough views this property as a unique opportunity for renewable energy installation that would cause minimal community impact. It acquired a small tract of open space woodland property in the rear of Fairview Cemetery on Steinmetz Road. The tract is not visible from the road and is located in a rural area adjoining the turnpike. The property is not suited for agricultural use, because of poor soil quality. The Fairview Cemetery Association was formed as a private charitable organization in 1907 to manage two cemeteries, a small tract within the borough and three parcels totaling about 10 acres in West Cocalico Township, generally referred to as “The Annex.” In 2020, the borough took over ownership and management of both facilities, at the request of the association.

The plan: The borough wants to install solar panels on the site. The panels would cover about three of the 4.35 acres. A power line to the site and a small electric equipment shed would be required. The only portion of the solar farm that would be visible from the road or adjoining properties would be the portion north of the 50-foot- wide access strip that faces the south. The anticipated life of the solar panels is about 40 years.

Quotable: “If the (zoning) board looks at it as good for the community, then it will pass,” Neal Albert, the borough's solicitor, said. “This is a very doable thing and well worth the effort to see it through.”

Contract awarded: Council approved a motion for a contract with C.M. High Inc. to remove and dispose of the existing pole, to purchase and install a new direct bury pole and to reattach the current LED fixture to the new pole in Denver Memorial Park at a cost of $1,500.