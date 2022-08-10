When: Council meeting, Aug. 8.

What happened: The administration informed council they will be sending a letter to 628 properties in the borough asking property owners and tenants to confirm the type of water service line they have coming into their homes and/or businesses.

Why it’s important: Lead and copper enter drinking water primarily through plumbing materials. If the water service line is lead or galvanized, the borough will schedule a time to inspect and discuss possible next steps to replace the line coming into the property.

Background: Last December, the United States Environmental Protection Agency announced new regulations designed to reduce lead in drinking water. One of the measures includes the identification of lead service line inventories in the public water system, with the goal of replacing all lead service lines. According to the EPA, exposure to lead and copper may cause health problems ranging from stomach distress to brain damage.

Quotable: “We’ve already ruled out parts of the borough that we know there aren’t any lines because of the age of the developments. So now we’re focusing primarily on the older parts of town, both residential and commercial properties,” Borough Manager Michael Hession said when explaining where they are in the process.

Timeline: Property owners have until the end of the month to check their water service lines. Once the borough receives responses, they will work toward following through with the lead and copper rule compliance set by the EPA.

Denver Park: Council discussed the Denver Park Annex-Cocalico Creek Greenway development project after hearing preliminary plans and cost projections from Hession. The cost is estimated at $870,351. However, numbers are not officially set as the project has not been put out to bid. The total grant funding the borough has available for the project is $540,000. A portion of this needs to be used by 2023. The plans for the park have been submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for review and the borough is waiting for final joint permit approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to advertise the project.

Project details: The project covers a streambank restoration, a forested riparian buffer including the planting of 510 native trees, an accessible trail extension, installation of 26 LED streetlights designed to improve safety and extend use of the area, stormwater management facilities and more. Council member Jason South pointed out that prices are high right now and suggested adding the lights as a potential second phase. The projected cost for adding 26 lights is currently $250,000.

What’s next: Council will meet again Aug. 29 in the municipal building.