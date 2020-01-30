When: Council meeting, Jan. 27.

What happened: Council approved the addition of a nine-hole disc golf course at Denver Memorial Park. The project, which will cost approximately $12,000, was explained by 16-year-old Gordon Russell, from Schoeneck Boy Scout Troop 115. Russell plans to install the course for his Eagle Scout project.

Background: Russell previously presented his proposal at two other borough board meetings — the park board and the recreation board. Both organizations are in favor of the project. A Cocalico baseball organization representative reviewed an aerial photo and saw no conflict with the project, which is on the fringe of the baseball/multiuse field.

What’s next: Russell said he’s ready to begin fundraising and hopes to complete the project this summer, with the help of some friends and relatives.

Police report: East Cocalico police Chief Darrick Keppley reported there were 1,838 calls for service in Denver Borough in 2019, about 21% of the department’s calls during the year. Keppley said two new officers will start the first week of February, filling openings created by two upcoming retirements. Also, two new license plate readers will be placed inside three marked patrol cars. These small devices, with two cameras that capture photos of plates and quickly scan a “hot sheet,” are less costly than devices mounted outside the police car.

Also: Council approved the borough office continuing as a polling place in 2020 for elections on April 28 and Nov. 3.

