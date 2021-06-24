When: Denver Borough Council meeting, June 14.

What happened: Borough Council approved an official map of the town.

Background: For several months the Lancaster County Planning Commission and the Denver Borough Planning Commission worked with surrounding municipalities and the Cocalico School District to draft an official map showing existing and proposed streets, alleys, sidewalks and pedestrian easements.

Why it matters: Fred Wagaman, borough planning commission chair, said there is excitement in the community for the map, especially around the concept of trails that will connect Denver to other communities. Borough Manager Mike Hession noted the map also serves as a tool for downtown improvements such as street parking and making Denver a mobility hub.

Swimwear: Council updated the dress code for the Denver Community Pool, after a young person wore a thong at the pool. The new regulations requires all swimmers to wear apparel designed for swimming and aquatic activity use. Thongs, cheekies, lingerie and revealing swimsuits are not allowed. All private body parts must be adequately covered. Apparel showing offensive language should not be worn. No street or workout clothes can be worn in the water.