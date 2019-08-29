When: Council meeting, Aug. 26.
What happened: Borough Council finalized a police contract with East Cocalico Township Police Department from 2020 through 2025.
Policing cost: Denver will pay $558,099.18 for police services in 2020, and will increase by 2.5% each year through 2025, when policing will cost $631,438.
School resource officer: In 2020, Denver will pay $11,879 toward a school resource officer. For 2021 through 2025, Denver has proposed contributing a separate allocation based on a shared funding formula where all four municipalities in the school district would pay a prorated share. Currently, the school resource officer position is funded by the district, Denver, East Cocalico and a state grant. However, Adamstown Borough and West Cocalico Township are not contributing.