When: Council meeting, Dec. 30.
What happened: Dylan Getz was appointed as the borough’s deputy emergency management coordinator. Getz, who had been recommended for the volunteer position by the borough’s current emergency management coordinator, Roger Weir, interviewed in mid-December with Mayor Rod Redcay, Councilman John Palm and Borough Manager Mike Hession.
Background: Getz recently graduated from the Pennsylvania College of Technology with a bachelor’s degree in emergency management technology. A resident of Spruce Street, he has been active with the fire company since he was 14.
Tax collection: Council authorized Lancaster County to collect municipal and real estate taxes for 2020. The resident who received one vote for tax collector declined the position.
Parking: Council tabled action on a request from Direct Wire and Cable to permit on-street parking on the east side of North Fifth Street from Locust Street to Oak Street. Several residents spoke, saying they had safety reservations or that they didn’t favor granting the request. Hession indicated the company’s request likely will be on council’s Jan. 27 agenda.
Last meeting: It was the last meeting for Palm, who completed his four-year term on council.
— Alice Hummer, Ephrata Review Correspondent