When: Denver Borough Council meeting, March 13.

What happened: Borough Council heard an update on a replacement project for a chain-link fence that is 6 feet high and runs 325 feet along the Denver Memorial Park outfield on Main Street.

Why it matters: The borough has received two estimates for the fence replacement project — the lowest cost coming from Abel Fence Co. at $12,930. The borough has reached out to local community organizations to help fund the project.

Details: The project includes replacing the fence, adding a gate, and putting the fence about 5 feet closer to the park to make space for the planting of a decorative tree buffer along the new fence and the walking trail. The borough’s shade tree commission is looking to coordinate the planting as part of an Arbor Day celebration on April 22.

Funding: A handful of organizations have committed to contributing financially to the project, including the Park Association and Denver Lions Club. The Denver Fair Committee has expressed interest in supporting the project. “As of now, we’re looking at about $5,400 that still remains,” Borough Manager Mike Hession said.

Motion: Council member Todd Stewart suggested the borough cover the difference, up to $6,000, because the current fence is in sorry shape. Stewart’s motion passed 5-0. Council President Blake Daub and council member Kaile Johnson were not present.

Scout house discussion: There is currently no active Scouting program in the community. The agreement for the local Scout house — Shober Family Scout House — has not been revised since 2015. It does not permit using the facility for private parties such as family reunions, business rentals or church gatherings. Recreation committee members, during their last meeting, discussed changing that to allow the facility to be rented and serve as an income source. The existing agreement is between Denver Lions Club, Denver Memorial Park and the borough. Council suggested the borough’s solicitor look into all aspects of the agreement, including ownership, before a vote is made on how to proceed.

Rescue fund money: Reamstown Ambulance Association and Reinholds Community Ambulance Association received $10,000 each from the borough to be used to buy necessary lifesaving equipment. The money is coming from the borough’s American Rescue Plan Act funds and it was approved in the current budget to donate the amounts to the local EMS associations.

Quotable: “This will go a long way. We appreciate it, and the community thanks you,” Kyle Crills, president of the Reinholds Community Ambulance Association, said as he received the check.

What’s next: Borough Council will next meet March 27.