When: Denver Borough Council meeting, Feb. 13.

What happened: Council members discussed the current fee structure for its electric charging station on Main Street. The borough is charging $0.25 per kilowatt hour, which is equal to $1.95 per gallon of gas, plus an overstay parking fee of $20 per hour after the three-hour limit. Later this month, council is planning to adopt a resolution increasing the fee to $0.35 per kWh, which is equal to $2.73 per gallon.

Why it matters: Since its activation in 2020, the total income received from the two-plug charging station is $357. The total energy used is 956.18 kWh, and the cost to the borough for the electric service during that time frame is $1,766. The fee for using the charging station has not increased since it was installed.

Background: Council has been discussing the topic in previous meetings after council member Jason South asked the borough to review the current rate structure to see if the rates should be adjusted to reflect current electricity costs and to cover the borough’s costs.

Quotable: “The electric rates are going up for everybody. So why should we keep ours fixed?” South said.

Comparison: Borough Manager Mike Hession presented information on a couple of similar stations in the county; Lititz has an electric charging station downtown with a fee of $0.35 per kWh; a station on Willow Street Pike charges $0.35 per kWh, and in West Hempfield Township, a station charges $0.25 per kWh.

Attract drivers: The goal of having the station, in addition to providing services, is to attract electric vehicle drivers to the downtown district to explore Denver. “It’s helpful if we have our market rate be appropriate, but I think at the end of the day, it’s a volume issue. We need to get more folks to use it,” council President Blake Daub said.

In other news: After reading a New York Times article featuring “Granny Flats”, officially known as accessory dwelling units, council member Todd Stewart wants the borough to stay ahead and make sure they have ordinances in place, as he believes this kind of housing is here to stay. The term granny flat comes from the units being used as a home for aging relatives. It is a detached living space on the property of a single-family home, often located in the backyard. “We touch on little bits and pieces of it all over the place in the zoning ordinance, but we never really get to the heart of it,” Stewart said, adding: “We allow for an accessory residential building, but we don’t have any requirements for it. So the idea here is to send this to the planning commission, have them do research and come back with some recommendations.” Council members agreed this was a smart idea. “We need something that’s ready to go so we don’t have to be reactive in the future,” council member Kalie Johnson said.

What’s next: Denver Borough Council will meet again at 7 p.m. Feb. 27.