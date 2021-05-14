When: Denver Borough Council meeting, May 10.

What happened: Council members discussed a draft agreement between Denver Borough and East Cocalico Township to share services of Borough Manager Mike Hession. East Cocalico’s top management post has been vacant since March.

Quotable: “The manager void and changes in supervisors opened up the discussion as to how Denver might help. Denver initiated the talks,” Hession said, adding that several years ago the municipalities had previously discussed the idea of sharing services.

Details: The draft agreement outlines the terms and conditions of the contract. The document is subject to revisions as the borough and township supervisors inspect and evaluate it. Under the proposal, Hession would divide his time, at his discretion, about 50% between the borough and township. The draft agreement is not intended to create any joint intergovernmental authority or agency. Although Hession would have duties in both municipalities, at any particular time he would be acting either for the borough or township, but not both municipalities jointly.

Reaction: Council member Todd Stewart said, “There is a synergy that unites the two communities. We share police services, we work with the township on land planning and projects since we’re adjacent to them. It would make things a lot easier if we were dealing with the same person in each municipality.” In a phone conversation after the meeting, President Blake Daub said, “I believe we’re stronger as a community than we are apart. This is something different in the state of Pennsylvania, and we’ll give it our best try.”

Executive session: Officials discussed Hession’s potential compensation and how the agreement would be administered in an executive session. No further action was taken. Both sides must agree to the document before the final draft is written. Then an ordinance gets written, advertised and finally voted upon.