When: Denver Borough Council meeting, April 23.

What happened: Denver Borough has been awarded $3 million from the state’s MultiModal Transportation Fund. Of the 231 competing applications, four received the top award of $3 million. Denver was the only maximum award winner in Lancaster County.

Why it matters: The grant will be used to construct an extension of Washington Street to a new alignment of the Weaver Road bridge over Cocalico Creek. Sidewalks, a bicycle lane and an at-grade rail crossing also will be installed. There is a 30% match requirement, and grant agreements must be executed within 12 months of the award letter acceptance date, unless a later date is requested and approved by the deputy secretary for multimodal transportation.

History of grants: Denver Memorial Park, Fourth Street Playground, the Shade Tree Commission and the borough’s municipal separate stormwater and sewage program have all benefited from grant awards.

Quotable: “We (borough residents) are very grateful to you for writing so many grants,” said resident Sandy Flory, who congratulated Borough Manager Mike Hession on winning the newest grant. “The grant money helps our borough a lot and keeps us from having to tax our citizens too much.”

Other business: Hession thanked community members and the Cocalico baseball team for helping to plant trees April 24 at Denver’s annual Arbor Day celebration. Mayor Rod Redcay read the Arbor Day proclamation celebrating the borough’s 23rd consecutive year as a “Shade Tree USA” city.

Police reminder: East Cocalico Police Chief Darrick Keppley reminded residents to lock their cars when they exit them and to lock garages to guard against property crimes, which can show an uptick in numbers with warmer weather with more people involved in outdoor activities.

Event: Council approved Allison Weber and her Relay for Life Team holding the 4th Annual Whoopie Pie 5K Run on Nov. 27 at Cocalico High School, contingent upon coordination with municipal, police and fire officials and compliance with health and safety measures.