When: Denver Borough Council meeting, Oct. 26.

What happened: Borough Council approved submitting a grant application for $3 million to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to extend Washington Street with Henry Schein company’s access drive. The multimodal transportation grant would help fund the project involving railroad tracks.

Background: Officials from the borough, PennDOT and representatives of industries in the Washington Street area have met to discuss the project for over a year.

What’s next: Officials plan to establish how the state right of way for the Washington Street extension could affect a Main Street property that is also part of the Weaver Road bridge project at the front of the Henry Schein property. When both projects are completed, heavy truck traffic can flow in a continuous loop. Currently, trucks cannot use Weaver Road bridge due to weight restrictions, and trucks take a longer route through downtown Denver.