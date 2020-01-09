When: Council meeting, Jan. 6.
What happened: Blake Daub was reelected president and Christopher Flory reelected vice president. Elected president pro tem was Todd Stewart, who will preside over the meeting should the president and vice president be absent.
Background: Daub, a Tamarack Drive resident, is vice president for human resources and administrative services at Luthercare in Lititz. He was first appointed in February 2013 to finish a term for a former councilman who moved out of the area. Flory, a Walnut Street resident, is roadmaster for East Cocalico Township. Stewart, a Pine Street resident, is an attorney doing public utilities work with the Harrisburg law firm Hawke, McKeon and Sniscak.
Appointed: Neil L. Albert was appointed solicitor and Bradford J. Harris from Good and Harris LLP as backup or assistant solicitor. Other appointments: A. Anthony Kilkuskie, zoning hearing board solicitor, and Joan High as the board’s secretary; Mike Gensemer, three-year term on the zoning hearing board; Hanover Engineering Associates, borough engineer; Christopher Taylor, Hanover Engineering, primary sewage enforcement officer, and Scott Brown, alternate sewage enforcement officer; Great Valley consultants, borough engineer for street projects; Sandy Flory, four-year term on the planning commission; Amy Ruhl, three-year term on the recreation board; Michael Cohick, five-year term, Denver Shade Tree Commission.
Other business: Council awarded the Washington Street Water Main Interconnector Project to Gingerich Landscaping Excavating LLC for $114,633. Thirteen contractors bid to install 450 feet of water main, paving and grass restoration.
Executive session: Council adjourned into a session for personnel. No action resulted.