When: Denver Borough Council meeting, Aug. 10.

What happened: Council approved replacing all the old wiring for the downtown Christmas lights and extending the wire on Main Street from North Second Street, where the lights now end, to the pole across from Kalas Manufacturing near Weaver Road. Tyler Fichthorn Electric Inc., of Reinholds, will do the electrical work. Council approved his cost quote of $8,600.

Quotable: “We usually don't think about Christmas in the summer. However, when the borough gets out the decorations in November and realizes repairs need to be made, by then it’s too late. Last year we noticed that the wiring needed replaced,” said Mike Hession, borough manager.

Pool: The last day the community pool will be open is Aug. 24. Statistics through Aug. 6 indicate the pool averages 132 patrons per day. In 2019, the pool averaged 116 patrons per day. Fees collected average $443.93 per day and $17,757 so far this season. The third and final night swim is Aug. 20.

Road work: Summer road work included replacing the Walnut Street bridge. The bridge deck, poured Aug. 7, needs 28 days to cure. In early September, an epoxy coating will be applied. The curb section is poured and final sidewalk installation is scheduled to start by the middle of August.

Dog park: Coming this fall will be Denver’s new dog park, an Eagle Scout project of Cocalico High School student Blake McGowan. In a report to the Rec Board, McGowen said the gate, fencing, keycard and electric must be installed before the cement pad is poured.