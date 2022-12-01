When: Denver Borough Council meeting, Nov. 28.

What happened: Council unanimously approved to award the bid for the Denver Park Annex-Cocalico Creek greenway development project to Flyway Excavating Inc. at a cost of $642,498.

The project: The park and greenway development project covers a streambank restoration, a forested riparian buffer including the planting of 510 native trees, an accessible trail extension, installation of 26 LED streetlights designed to improve safety and extend use of the area, stormwater management facilities and more.

Bids: The borough received two bids, with Flyway Excavating Inc. providing the lowest cost for construction services. The other bid came from Construction Masters Services LLC at $824,524.

Funding: The borough has budgeted $749,040 for the project in the 2023 preliminary budget. This includes $80,000 for engineering and design and $669,040 for construction. The total grant funding the borough has available for the project is $540,000, and a portion of this needs to be used by 2023.

Quotable: “I am happy to say this is under the budget that we have projected. So we’re about right now at least $20,000 under in regards to just construction,” Borough Manager Mike Hession said.

Timeline: The borough is still waiting for final permits from The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, but the project has been phased to permit the construction of items not impacted by the permit from the DEP. The borough will work with Hanover Engineering to complete all contract documents to allow for Flyway Excavating Inc. to start working. The project is estimated to wrap up by July 2023.

Budget: Council heard an update on the preliminary budget. During council's last meeting, representatives from Reinholds Community Ambulance and Reamstown Ambulance EMS asked the borough to consider contributions to help fund the purchase of new ambulance vehicles and necessary life-saving equipment. The budget now includes a $20,000 donation from the borough’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to go to this cause. Also changed is the amount the Adamstown Area Library will receive, from initially $13,750 to $15,125. Carolyn Reiste, Adamstown Area library director, asked the borough during their last meeting to consider a 10% increase in their contribution, which the borough was supportive of. The budget, a $4.9 million spending plan, is available for public inspection at the municipal building and on their website until Dec. 12, when it is scheduled for final approval.

What’s next: Council will meet again Dec. 12.