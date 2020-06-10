When: Denver Borough Council meeting, June 8.

What happened: Council approved reopening Denver Memorial Park and the community pool. Also given the green light to reopen were the Cocalico Baseball Association, Denver Sharks Swim Team and the Cocalico Alternative Sport Association.

Restrictions: All activities will maintain social distancing and use of masks when appropriate. Masks will not be allowed in the pool or required for those using the skate park. The borough’s temporary signs at the park will be replaced with new signs explaining that the public will use the park at their own risk.

Swimming: Denver Pool will open June 20. Initially admission will be for members only. Daily attendance is always tracked, and when a trend line is established, a decision about selling day passes will be made. The maximum number of people permitted at the pool will be 145. Patrons arriving at the pool should wear their masks and come in their swimwear. People should bring their own beach towels and chairs as picnic tables and lounge chairs have been removed for health and safety reasons. Restrooms will be open.

Also: An ordinance for businesses using outdoor areas will be rewritten to specifically state that outdoor retail operations are permitted. Currently restaurants may have outdoor seating as long as the sidewalk isn’t blocked and neighboring businesses not impacted.