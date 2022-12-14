When: Denver Borough Council meeting, Dec. 12.

What happened: Council unanimously approved the 2023 budget for Denver Borough. The budget lists total expenses of $4.9 million and total revenues of $4.9 million, creating a balanced budget. Real estate taxes represent $746,100 of the revenue.

For homeowners: The millage rate is increasing, from 2.79 mills to 3.20 mills. One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value. For example, a property owner with a home assessed at $200,000 would see their tax bill go from $558 to $640, a 15% increase.

Why the increase: The increase is projected to result in an additional $96,100 in real estate tax revenue, which will be used to offset the debt service cost for the Washington Street extension project. The project will construct an extension of Washington Street to a new alignment of the Weaver Road bridge over Cocalico Creek. When completed, heavy truck traffic can flow in a continuous loop. Due to weight restrictions, trucks can’t use Weaver Road bridge, forcing them to take a longer route through downtown Denver.

Quotable: “We obviously have some big projects that are ongoing next year, at the park and some work with the Washington Street extension, as well as our normal water and sewer cost,” Borough Manager Mike Hession said.

Other news: After hearing concerns from locals earlier this fall, council discussed the possible development of a spay, neuter and return program for stray and feral cats within the borough. In particular, a farm owner experienced stray cats being dropped off and abandoned. Mayor Rodney Redcay said there was a similar discussion a couple of years ago that turned out to be quite heated within the community, as the number of stray cats were increasing and people were feeding them. “We have a lot of feral cats in the borough. … To throw up my hands and give up is not a solution. We have to do something,” council member Todd Stewart said. Council currently has $500 set aside for animal control in the budget.

What’s next: Council’s last meeting of the year will be Dec. 19 in the municipal building.