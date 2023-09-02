When: Denver Borough Council meeting, Aug. 28. Chair Pro Tempore Todd Stewart was absent.

What happened: Council approved Lancaster County Land Bank Authority’s conditional use application to begin demolition on the building at 336 Main St. in Denver’s historic district.

Background: On Nov. 22, the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority approved the transference of 336 Main St. to Hunter Creek Builders LLC. The developer’s current design for the building includes a commercial space on the first floor and four two-bedroom residential units on the second and third floors. The new structure will extend back 75 feet, unlike the original width of 97 feet. This will allow for additional space for a parking lot at the rear of the building.

More Denver Borough News:

Community reaction: Jeanette Keylor, who owns the property at 340 Main St. with her husband Shane, voiced her concern regarding the elevation of the new building. With the current design plans, the building has the potential to obstruct the view from several of the windows of the neighboring property.

Quotable: "If the plans are approved as is, this will negatively affect our property value and quality of life," Keylor said.

What's next: The structure’s demolition at 336 Main St. is expected to begin in September, and the construction of the new building will be finished in June.

Pedestrian safety: Council members approved a $55,750 proposal for Great Valley Consultants to provide engineering and design services for the ongoing Pedestrian Access for All Safety Project. The project focuses on improving the safety measures for pedestrians in the borough.

Water meters: Borough council authorized a contract with Core & Main to purchase new residential water meters at a cost of $484,921. This is a part of the Water for All project, funded through the Susquehanna River Basin Commission. The borough plans to start the replacement project in October, beginning in the Denver Heights development.

Transducer: Council members approved the purchase and installation of a new level transducer at the Roberts well site, allowing for a more accurate report of groundwater level data for the borough and the SRBC. SRBC awarded Denver a $2,500 grant to purchase the transducer, bringing the borough’s contribution down to $1,214.

What’s next: The next borough council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 11.