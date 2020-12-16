When: Council meeting, Dec. 14.

What happened: Council gave final approval to its $3.43 million 2021 budget. Borough manager, Mike Hession, said that there were no changes since the November meeting.

Details: Real estate taxes increase from 2.66 to 2.79 mills. For the owner of a $150,000 home, the average assessed home price in Denver, the increase is $19.50 for the year. One mill of tax brings in $237,773. Water and sewer rates will not change.

Quotable: “I think it’s a very conservative and frankly a good budget,” council President Blake Daub said.

Contest: The borough’s first home decorating contest had 21 registrations, council member Kalie Johnson reported. First place went to “Christmas at the Leshers,” 606 S. Fourth St., and second place to Robert Schneider, 102 Snyder St. For a complete list of all winners, visit denverboro.net.

Business decorating: In the business decorating category, Cocalico Cat and Gingham Dog Animal Hospital, 226 Main St., placed first and The Key Antiques, 340 Main St., was second. A total of six businesses participated.

Other business: Barbara Artz, financial administrator for the borough since June 1998, will retire Jan. 15.