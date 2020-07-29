When: Denver Borough Council meeting, July 27.

What happened: Borough Council approved acquiring Fairview Cemetery at 101 N. Fourth St. and the cemetery annex at 1180 Steinmetz Road. The sale was finalized July 28 for $10.

Why it matters: Over the years, it became difficult for the cemetery board to recruit volunteers do the work needed to run a cemetery. Borough Council agreed to manage the cemetery and will not take on any financial obligation. No public money will be used for the cemetery. Council approved cemetery rules and set a fee schedule.

Finances: Borough Manager Mike Hession said the cemetery association has about $150,000 in four annuity funds. Over the years, people have bequeathed money to the cemetery and, coupled with investments, the cemetery is in excellent financial shape. Some of the interest earnings of the annuity money will be transferred to reimburse the borough for expenses to transfer ownership. An operating fund of $15,000 also gets transferred to the borough.

Appointments: Council appointed three residents to the Denver Cemetery Association. They are James Stewart, Renee Reese and Todd Stewart.

Fire company fundraiser: Council allowed Denver Fire Company to close North Fourth Street to vehicle traffic, from Locust Street to Oak Street, at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, through 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, for a food truck fundraiser. Weekly bingo has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, creating a significant revenue loss for the fire company. Fire Chief Shannon Hilton said, “There’s no word on when bingo can start again.”