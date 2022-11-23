When: Denver Borough Council, Nov. 14.

What happened: Council approved advertising the borough’s budget for 2023 with a tax increase to 3.20 mills.

What it means: The millage rate would increase from 2.79 mills to 3.20 mills. One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value. For example, a property owner with a home assessed at $200,000 would see the tax bill increase from $558 to $640. The proposed increase is projected to net the borough an additional $95,000 in tax revenues.

Key numbers: The proposed budget lists total expenses of $4.9 million and total revenues of $4.9 million, creating a balanced budget proposal for 2023. Real estate taxes represent $746,100 of total revenue.

Library contribution: Carolyn Reiste, Adamstown Area library director, asked the borough to consider a 10% increase in its contribution to the library in the upcoming year. The borough has planned a $13,750 donation to the library in the drafted budget, which is the same amount as in 2021 and 2022.

EMS donations: Kyle Crills, president of the Reinholds Community Ambulance, and Rick Carpenter, Reamstown Ambulance EMS chief, presented plans to purchase new ambulance vehicles and necessary life-saving equipment for both organizations and asked the borough to consider contributions. When asked about what amount they were looking for, Crills said that “anything would be helpful.”

Discussion: Council members were generally positive about increasing the donation to the library as well as donating to the emergency services. Council President Blake Daub asked Borough Manager Mike Hession to look into the numbers, see if it would be possible to make slight changes to the budget and come with a recommendation at council’s next meeting later this month. Officials also talked about possibly using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for some of the potential contributions. The drafted budget includes $212,750 in ARPA funds.

Quotable: “I think we should give them something. It might not necessarily be the numbers they are looking for but I think we should give what we can afford to give, that won’t hurt our taxpayers,” council member Jason South said.

What’s next: The budget is available for public inspection until Dec. 12 at the municipal building, 501 Main St., and on the borough website. Council will meet again Nov. 28.