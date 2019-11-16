- When: Council meeting, Nov. 11.

- What happened: Council approved advertising the borough’s proposed 2020 budget that comes with a tax hike. The proposed real estate tax increase will help balance a $3.61 million spending plan.

- Taxes: Property taxes will go from 2.53 mills this year to 2.66 mills next year, which will cost $19.50 more for the average homeowner, Borough Manager Michael Hession said.

- Water and sewer: Residents will see no change in their water rate, but an increase in the sewer rate will cost them $24. Proposed sewer rate increases are expected to go from $11.15 to $11.75 per 1,000 gallons. Denver’s share of the Ephrata intermunicipal sewer budget will rise from $451,918 in 2019 to $521,038 in 2020.

- What it means: Total impact of both the tax hike and the increase in the sewer rate is $43.50, or a daily impact of 12 cents per day, Hession said.

- Rainy day funds: As of Jan. 1, 2019, the general fund reserve balance was $550,743, approximately 32% of the general fund budget. The water fund reserve was $188,917, approximately 25% of the 2019 water fund. Sewer fund reserve balance was $481,035, which is about 52 percent of the sewer fund budget.

- What’s next: Council will act on adoption of the budget at its Dec. 9 meeting. The proposed budget is on the borough website.

- Other business: The pending sale of 1925 N. Reading Road in January will net the borough $52,000 for its share of the parcel. This parcel was originally purchased by Adamstown and Denver boroughs and East Cocalico and West Cocalico townships to develop a recreation center. The economy tanked in 2008, and the plan was no longer feasible.

