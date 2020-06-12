When: West Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, June 4.

What happened: Supervisors discussed new delays in contract negotiations with the Sunoco, which agreed to fix some township roads after working on a pipeline in the township for several years.

Background: Since 2016, Sunoco had been using portions of Shenks Mill, Furnace Hills, Lane and Whitehall roads as part of ongoing work on the Mariner East pipeline, which cuts across West Cocalico and Clay townships in Lancaster County. During the pipeline project, leaks and other problems led to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection levying what the agency called the largest fine it has ever collected on Sunoco. This and other unanticipated issues led the project timeline to stretch on. Supervisors have called numerous time extensions for the project a burden on regular road repaving planning.

Contract review: The township and Sunoco are still negotiating a financial agreement for the road damage. Supervisor Chairman James Stoner estimates it will take up to two weeks for Sunoco to send back the document after its review.

Road widening: At the same time, the township will foot the bill for the roads to be widened from 16 to 20 feet.

Permissions: Supervisors declined to grant express permission for Denver Park and Recreation Youth Sports program to allow baseball practice at a local park but said it is open to the public. Supervisors were hesitant about state COVID-19 guidelines. Cocalico Community Church, meanwhile, got the board’s permission to hold services at the community fairgrounds behind the fire station on Sundays, weather permitting. Stoner said church leaders have committed to social distancing requirements.

Next meeting: Supervisors will meet June 16 in a larger room to accommodate social distancing.