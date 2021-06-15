When: Conoy Township supervisors meeting, June 10.

What happened: Following the supervisors’ May discussion about posting speed limit signs on the Northwest River Trail for bicyclists, township Solicitor Matthew Creme provided the board with a recommendation. Creme said the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy suggests trails with a flat terrain be designed so that bicyclists cannot exceed 18 mph.

Background: Supervisor Gina Mariani told the board in May the Northwest River Trail committee recommended a speed limit of 15 mph, but the board tabled the issue until June, so they would have time to research it. At the June meeting, Conoy Township resident Kendra Mohr, daughter of Chairman Steve Mohr, suggested bicyclists slow down to 5 mph when they encounter another person.

What’s next: Supervisors did not take official action, but Mariani said she and Secretary-Treasurer Kathy Hipple will provide Kendra Mohr’s suggestion to the trail committee at the next meeting.

Quotable: “We’ll see what the trail committee comes up with,” said Mohr by phone June 11. “Speed on the trail is definitely a problem.”

Street sweeping: Street sweeping will take place starting at 7 a.m. June 21 at Bainbridge Elementary School. The rain date is June 22.

Oak Road repairs: Conoy Township will work in partnership with East Donegal Township to make repairs to Oak Road. Oak Road, which links Bossler Road to Donegal Springs Road, runs through three townships — Conoy, East Donegal and West Donegal. Conoy Township’s portion of the road needs repair, Mohr said.

Office assistant: The board approved hiring soon-to-be-retired Susquehanna Regional Police Chief Ed Haugh as the township’s new office assistant. The township will pay Haugh $18 per hour for 25-30 hours per week. The approval is retroactive, as Haugh started his position June 5.

Other business: The board appointed Conoy resident Thomas DeLallo to serve on the Bainbridge Water Authority board. DeLallo will finish the term vacated by Wayne Brooks.