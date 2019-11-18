The decomposing body of a woman discovered in a wooded area near Coatesville on Oct. 29 has been identified, according to Chester County District Attorney Thomas Hogan.
In a Nov. 15 Facebook post, Hogan thanked people who shared his original request for information and wrote, "As a result, the woman was identified and her family has been notified. They are grieving, but they appreciate the closure. As always, I appreciate the good people of Chester County."
He later told LNP the woman was Julia Virginia Gonzalez, age 22, of Coatesville, and that the time of death is difficult to establish in cases like this one and hadn't yet been determined.
"It’s always a shame when somebody disappears and their family doesn’t know where they are," he said. "The family at least has the relief of knowing where she is and giving her an appropriate burial."
A separate Nov. 15 Facebook post by Chester County Coroner Dr. Christina VandePol said her office used dental analysis and antemortem dental records to confirm the remains as those of Gonzalez.
"The cause and manner of death are still under investigation by the Coroner's Office, Valley Township Police Department, and Chester County Detectives," she wrote, and Hogan confirmed that.
There were no signs of trauma on the body, according to Hogan's initial post.