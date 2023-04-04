Lower Dauphin School District Superintendent Robert Schultz resigned from his position following allegations of discrimination and inequity within the high school.

The school district accepted Schultz’s resignation at its meeting on Monday night, according to CBS21. His last day with the district will be on June 2.

Schultz’s resignation comes after reports of racism and discriminatory speech at Lower Dauphin High School in March. Parents spoke about such language being directed at their children in the high school during a board meeting in March, WGAL reports. Parents said students reported finding hate symbols in bathroom stalls and hearing racial slurs from classmates.

Schultz addressed the allegations in a letter to parents in March, saying it has “no place at Lower Dauphin.”

The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission also issued a statement on the allegations and offered bias and cultural sensitivity training to staff and students.

The school board released a statement to CBS 21 expressing its appreciation for Schultz’s tenure as superintendent. The school board will discuss next steps in finding the next superintendent and will share more details as they develop.