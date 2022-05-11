Richard Washington, 56, was sentenced Monday up to 70 years in prison for breaking in and threatening two women with a knife at a Derry Township apartment in 2019. The trial was delayed because Washington claimed to be Jesus Christ which raised questions about his mental state.

Washington was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and deemed fit to stand trial, according to a report by pennlive.

Washington broke into the two women's apartments on Jan. 15, 2019, and held one at knifepoint while the other was able to call 911. Police arrested him while he was trying to escape. He was found guilty in March of burglary, robbery, and related offenses.

Washington has a lengthy criminal history that includes robbery with a firearm in Brooklyn, robbery with a dangerous weapon in Rochester, and burglary in Dauphin County.