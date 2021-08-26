Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick thinks the COVID-19 precautions put in place since the beginning of the pandemic have gone too far, he told ABC27 in a recent interview. He doesn’t wear a mask, he said, and he’s not getting a vaccine.

“We’re losing too much by this Covidian cult where we’re more afraid of dying than we are enamored with living, and it’s not a good place for us to be in,” Hetrick told the news agency. The interview followed Hetrick’s comments against a mask mandate being considered by the Central Dauphin School District.

Hetrick also told ABC27 that he doesn’t wear a mask, saying “this is uncomfortable, and it’s not a good thing to do.” He added that he’s not getting a vaccine since he already had COVID-19, and that “God vaccinated me … As a matter of fact, it might be more harmful for me to have the vaccine.”

Hetrick instead stressed people should have the choice “to decide what we do, what we put into our own bodies, and what we put on our bodies that’s a medical device.”

Hetrick isn’t a doctor, but he is “a subject matter expert on drug abuse, child death and child abuse, organ tissue donation, violent crimes, medical legal death investigation, forensic methodology, and the grieving process,” according to his website.

Hetrick was a reality TV star of “The Coroner: I Speak for the Dead” on Investigation Discovery.

UPMC infectious diseases physician John Goldman said there are multiples studies and a significant amount of evidence that masking is beneficial.

“I’m a little surprised that a public official would think he knows better than all of these organizations,” Goldman told ABC27.

The Dauphin County Commissioners have not mandated masks as a county policy, but have asked department heads and staff to follow Center for Disease Control guidance within their respective departments, according to a prepared statement sent to ABC27

“Mr. Hetrick is an independently elected official,” the statement read. “The county commissioners do not assume public comments or positions taken by elected officials.”

Hetrick’s comments at the board meeting did not sway the district and the board ultimately approved a mask mandate for students and staff, according to another ABC27 report. The report did not specify what comments Hetrick made at the meeting against the mandate.

