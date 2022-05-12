When: Warwick Township supervisors meeting, May 4.

What happened: A dangerous intersection at Route 501 and Lexington Road north of Lititz may soon be improved, under a state traffic proposal outlined during the township supervisors meeting.

Background: The issue first came up in April after the township received a letter from a concerned citizen. Initially, the township considered restricting left turns from Lexington onto Route 501.

Safety report: According to Christopher Flad, acting district traffic engineer for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the traffic safety management section has just finished reviewing the intersection, due to an unexplained significant increase in crashes in 2021 at the intersection. In the report, it was noted that the predominant types of crashes at the intersection involve southbound Route 501 vehicles hitting eastbound Lexington vehicles, with some crashes involving eastbound Lexington vehicles running the stop sign. There are no warning signs for southbound traffic approaching the intersection.

Solution: Rather than enact turn restrictions at this time, PennDOT plans to install warning signs for the southbound and eastbound approaches. The agency will be installing a crossroad sign on Route 501 at the southbound approach to the intersection, as well as installing a single-line advance street name plaque beneath both crossroad signs. PennDOT will also install a “Stop Ahead” sign on Lexington at the eastbound approach to the intersection.

Quotable: “We will continue to monitor this intersection after the signing enhancements are made, and can revisit this if the situation worsens,” Flad wrote in his letter. “Signing modifications may take up to 60 days, to allow for sign manufacturing and scheduling of the work.”

Farmland preservation: Supervisors approved a resolution to acquire transferable development rights (TDRs) from the Grube Farm on East Woods Drive. The farm will be applying for 26 TDRs for preservation of their 52-acre farm through the Lancaster County Agricultural Preserve Board. Transferable development rights are used to preserve agricultural land while targeting development to certain areas.

By the numbers: Warwick Township’s agricultural security area comprises more than 4,509 acres of farmland. A total of 857 transferable development rights have been purchased, while 652 have been sold through a cooperative program with the Agricultural Preserve Board and the Lancaster Farmland Trust. Since 1991, the program has been successful in helping to preserve more than 3,000 acres of farmland in Lancaster County.