When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, May 16.

What happened: During his comments at the start of the meeting, Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski said administrators chose not to bring a new English language arts resource to the board for approval. He thanked English teachers for their work in researching the curriculum.

Background: By phone May 17, Zuilkoski said the district held a public forum on May 9 for the community to review proposed math, ELA, and science, technology, engineering and math curriculum resources. Based on feedback from that forum and email communication, administrators determined that some of the reading content in the ELA resource —Wit and Wisdom — was divisive in the community.

Quotable: “Although a vetting process was put in place that would address certain titles and although we have a well-established procedure for individual families to opt out of specific lessons, the divisiveness that exists would take the focus off the research-based science of reading, which is the accepted understanding of how children truly do learn how to read and instead focus on a limited number of reading titles, Zuilkoski said.

What’s next: Zuilkoski charged the ELA committee to reconvene to work on “curriculum guides that follow the science of reading and use texts that continue to reflect this diverse community.”

Public comment: “I just wanted to thank you for going back to the drawing board,” said parent Christina Groff. “It would be nice to have a little more transparency, because I felt that this kind of went under the radar for the parents.”

Budget: The board unanimously passed a 2022-23 proposed final budget that includes a 3.4% tax increase. For the average homeowner whose property is assessed at $214,223, that translates to an additional $105 per year in taxes. Overall, $89.48 million budgeted expenditures exceed revenues by $901,721 which will be covered by the district’s fund balance. The public can view the proposed budget at the district office from now until June 20, when the board will vote on the final budget.

Math curriculum: Jill Koser, assistant to the superintendent for elementary education, gave a presentation on a new K-5 math curriculum resource, Origo Stepping Stones, the district has chosen. Parents have a 30-day period to review the materials and provide feedback and can do so by contacting Sarah Yohe at (717) 397-2421 or sarah_yohe@conestogavalleyschools.org.

Track repairs: The board approved a bid for $411,540 from ATT Sports to repair the high school track.

Construction update: Board member Brad Dillman, who serves on the construction team, said the team is “pushing very hard” to have the new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School open for the start of 2022-23. “The one area that might still be a little bit in question is the cafeteria,” said Dillman. “So the team is obviously looking at plans, you know, if that does come reality that that’s not ready for the start of school, what we might do in that case.”

Personnel: The board approved Eric Hollinger, a Conestoga Valley alumnus, as a new assistant principal at the middle school. Hollinger will replace Dan Daneker, who is retiring.