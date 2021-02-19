Conestoga Valley school

When: Conestoga Valley School board meeting, Feb. 16, via YouTube.

What happened: The board presented an award of excellence to board member John Smucker, who is about to retire from the board after 18 years of service.

Why it’s important: The board anticipates accepting his letter of resignation on March 8, creating a vacancy. Applications will be available on the district website for anyone interested in applying for Smucker’s position.

Quotable: “It’s been a pleasure to serve on the board,” Smucker said.

Spending plan: The board approved the preliminary final budget for the next school year, showing expenditures in the amount of $77.2 million. A 3.47% proposed tax increase exceeds the state’s Act 1 limit of 3%, however the district is seeking an exception to avoid the need for a voter referendum on the increase.

The cost: The budget proposes an increase in millage from the current 14.1526 mills to 14.6427 mills.

What happens next: The budget will be available for public inspection at the district office prior to final adoption, expected at the June 21 board meeting.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags