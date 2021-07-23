When: July 19 board meeting, in person with Diane Martin and Diana Rodriguez. Michael Talley was absent.

What happened: Chief Finance and Operations Officer Phyllis Heverly Flesher presented an overview of the state’s budget, which includes a $200 million increase in basic education funding.

Why it matters: Because the Pennsylvania Legislature hadn’t passed the state budget when the Conestoga Valley board voted on the district budget, Heverly Flesher did not plan for increased state revenue for 2021-22. Therefore, CV will receive $520,634 more in the basic instruction subsidy than the district budgeted. Additionally, the state received federal pandemic relief funds, some of which will be allocated to schools. CV will receive some of this money on top of the pandemic relief funds it has received already. Officials do not know yet how much more CV will get.

New curriculum: Fritz Elementary School Principal Michelle Trasborg gave a presentation on a new social-emotional learning curriculum called Character Strong that the district purchased with pandemic relief funds. According to the website characterstrong.com, the curriculum combines both SEL competencies (self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills, and responsible decision-making) and character development. The complete cost for a multiyear program of staff training and curriculum implementation is $44,634.

Bus technology: The board approved a four-year contract with Synovia Solutions to provide a technology update to buses, which includes new cameras and tablets to keep track of students and their bus stops. As has been the case with other transportation purchases, CV and Brightbill Transportation will split the $105,251 cost of the technology.

Health and safety plan: The federal government requires all schools receiving pandemic relief funds to create a health and safety plan. Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski gave an overview of CV’s plan for the coming school year. A federal mandate requires all students to wear masks on school buses, including transportation to athletic events. The district will not require students to wear masks at school.

Construction update: Site manager Fred Kendall of Abacus Construction LLC gave an update on the district’s new middle school construction project, now 38% complete. The district’s two new turf sports fields were recently completed and will be ready for use this fall.