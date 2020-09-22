When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, Sept. 21.

What happened: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Conestoga Valley High School Marching Band will not likely play for the high school football team this school year.

Quotable: After being told band booster club President Dale Salmons said band members only learned Sept. 21 they were not participating in the Friday night lights. “This has been very shocking and very devastating to our students,” he said. “We believe the administration’s decision has been largely, if not entirely, made to increase the number of seats allocated to parent spectators. We believe the decision is wrong, very wrong, on principle. The principle we rally around is students first and equal.”

Background: Gov. Tom Wolf has restricted attendees at outdoor events to 250, and the number includes the members of both teams. The district is weighing having the band perform on a separate night from the football game with their parents in attendance. This would allow parents of the football team and cheerleading squad to view their children during home games, Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski said.

Board comments: Members Idette Groff and Dana Mead said they were “sympathetic” to the band members.

Virtual school: Conestoga Valley Education Association President Tara Flick again asked the board to consider switching from in-person instruction to a hybrid model where students alternate between virtual and in-person learning. Because it would cut the number of students inside schools, it would “reduce the number of students who would need to quarantine,” she said. Flick also said the district’s RTV, or real-time virtual learning, was not an effective mode of instruction for reasons such as having to alternate between helping students in class and assisting those at home who may have technical issues.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Enrollment: Zuilkoski updated the board on district student numbers. He said 80% of the student population attends in-person instruction at traditional district schools, and the rest are receiving some type of virtual district education.

Construction: Upgrades to Brownstown Elementary are nearing completion, with the kitchen, the library and three STEM labs among items to be done. The new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School has just kicked off, as crews have finished excavating and grading for the retaining wall.

Board member: Lisa Whitacre began her new term as board member, after being sworn in to office. She replaces Julia Reed, elected in 2017, who resigned because she is moving out of the district. Whitacre will have to run in the November 2021 election.

Next: The board will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at Gerald G. Huesken Middle School, 500 Mount Sidney Road. The public can watch it livestream from the district website.

— Robyn Meadows,

For LNP | LancasterOnline