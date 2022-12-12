A Crumbl Cookies is about to open its first central Pennsylvania location in York County.

The cookie franchise is opening its new location at 814 Town Center Drive at the West Manchester Town Center in West Manchester Township on Fri., Dec. 16, according to a report by Fox43.

The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and close on Sunday, the news agency said. The new location will bring more than 70 job opportunities.

The grand opening week menu will contain six of Crumbl's 200+ weekly rotating flavors, the report said. Some of the companies specialty flavors include Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S'mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake, and Galaxy Brownie. Weekly flavor announcements happen Sundays at 8 p.m. on all of Crumbl's social media accounts. Customers can order cookies in-person for the first five business days of the grand opening week, the agency said. However, starting Dec. 21 customers can use delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping through the Crumbl App and online at Crumbl.com.

The new location will grow the popular franchise that has over 500 locations across the U.S.