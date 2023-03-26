When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, March 16.

What happened: Rapho Township reported 214 crimes last year, an increase from 210 in 2021, according to the 2022 crime report presented by Manheim Borough Police Chief Joe Stauffer. Rapho contracts with the borough to patrol the township. The department’s clearance rate for 2022 crimes was 64%, but Stauffer said some of the crimes remain under investigation.

Behind the stats: Stauffer said most of the increase in crime was due to an uptick in fraud, which is among the top four crimes in the township. The other top crimes are disorderly conduct, thefts and nonfelony assault.

Crashes: Crashes were down slightly: 267 versus 272 in 2021. However, there were four traffic fatalities in 2022 — two along Route 72 and one each along Route 283 and along Route 772. Stauffer said the main causes for crashes are vehicles entering or crossing the roadway in an unsafe manner, driver distractions and driver errors, and failure to maintain safe speeds or observe traffic devices.

Social media: Stauffer said the department uses social media to alert residents about issues such as road closures, events and stray dogs. Last year, 16 stray dogs were found in the township — 14 were reunited with their owners after social media alerts, and two were taken to the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center.

Cameras: Stauffer said police officers have worn body cameras since 2020, and each police cruiser is equipped with a camera.

Fire report: Brett Hamm, Fire Department Mount Joy chief, said the fire crew responded to 128 calls, including 34 in Rapho, from Dec. 1 through Feb. 28. During 2022, the department responded to 547 calls, an average of one call about every 16 hours.

Land use: Supervisors approved a subdivision at 1294 Strickler Road, Mount Joy. The 14.58-acre property, to be divided into two parcels, is owned by Scheler Realty LLC. A 6.78-acre parcel is occupied by Five Star International, a truck distributor. The remaining 7.8-acre parcel is vacant. Supervisors agreed to defer any needed reconstruction of Strickler Road until the township determines it’s needed.

New building: Supervisors approved a plan for Derlyn and Karen Musser to construct a 13,000-square-foot building on their 79-acre farm at 742 S. Colebrook Road. The building would be used for their farm and an agricultural support business — Musser’s Bulk Water. The business provides water-filling services for pools, hot tubs, cisterns, water tanks and fishponds in Lancaster, Lebanon, Dauphin and York counties. The water source for the business is located offsite.

Next meeting: The next supervisors meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. April 6, at the township office, 971 North Colebrook Road, Manheim.