Three separate crashes involving about 40 vehicles on Interstate 81 in Lebanon County resulted in a stretch of the interstate being closed for several hours on Thursday.

The three crashes happened at approximately 4:36 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile mark 86.4 to 87.5, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police.

PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler said the crash involved four or five tractor trailers and a passenger bus that was carrying 30 people. The bus company, based in Ephrata, sent a second bus to pick up passengers who were not injured in the crash. Schreffler added that another bus went to the scene to help pick up uninjured people of other vehicles involved, including 15 involved in a crash at mile marker 86.5.

WGAL-TV reports the interstate reopened overnight after being closed for nearly 8 hours.

Minor injuries were reported by several individuals involved, according to the release. State police continue to investigate the crash.

