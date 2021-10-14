The Cornwall-Lebanon school board during its Oct. 11 meeting received a report that the school district has seen a slight decrease in the number of active cases of COVID-19 over the last few weeks.

Michael Robinson, the district’s pandemic coordinator, said the number of active cases of COVID-19 at Cedar Crest High School currently stands at six, while the number of active cases at Cedar Crest Middle School currently stands at 22, down from 28 at the same time two weeks ago. Robinson said that none of the current active cases have required hospitalization and reported that the recovery time of students testing positive for COVID-19 has been relatively short.

All members of the school board and the district’s administrators attending the meeting in the high school’s large-group instruction room wore face coverings, and there was a virtual option.

During the meeting, the board considered incentives to make staffing positions like long-term substitute teachers, day-to-day substitutes and cafeteria personnel more attractive to current and future employees. The school board is expected to vote on the proposed incentives at its Oct. 18 meeting.

At its next meeting, the school board will be asked to approve the purchase of interactive televisions by the school district’s technology department to replace outdated classroom projectors.

Also, the school board is also expected to vote on a request by Elite Baseball to use the Cedar Crest High School baseball fields for an event that occurred on Oct. 10. Member Joel Zug voiced concerns that the board will be asked to vote on permission for an event that has already taken place.