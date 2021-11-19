Court documents released earlier this week paint the picture of what happened leading up to a week-long manhunt resulting in the death of a former Baltimore County police officer, his accomplice and both of his daughters.

On Monday, Robert Vicosa abducted his two daughters — Giana Vicosa, 7, and Aaminah Vicosa, 6. Since then, police say he has held a York County woman at gunpoint and carjacked a man in Baltimore County. Vicosa, his former colleague and friend Tia Bynum and both of his daughters have now been found dead in Smithsburg, a town in Western Maryland, according to CBS Baltimore.

Both Vicosa and Bynum worked for the Baltimore County Police Department for more than a decade, according to Baltimore County police Public Information Officer Kevin Gay. Vicosa was fired in August and Bynum was suspended and stripped of all police powers Wednesday, Gay said.

Vicosa was disciplined by the department several times since he was hired in 2004, according to a WGAL report. In August 2007 and May 2008, Vicosa failed to appear in court and received first a written reprimand then a one-day loss of leave from the department, according to the report.

In June 2019, a trial board of police department employees found Vicosa guilty of allegations related to improper conduct with female subordinates and demoted him two ranks, according to the report. In March 2021, an investigation found he was sleeping on the job and refusing to perform his duties.

Most recently in her 14 years with the department, Bynum served as a sergeant on the department’s criminal investigation bureau, according to Baltimore County police Chief Melissa Hyatt. Bynum once lost a day of leave for crashing a department vehicle into a tree while responding to a call in 2013, according to WGAL.

What happened leading up to the abduction

In the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 14, York Area Regional Police Department received a call to respond to and interview a woman waiting with the Springettsbury Township Police Department, according to court documents.

Vicosa’s estranged wife told police that Vicosa, 41, invited her to celebrate her birthday with him and their two daughters at their home on 1560 Pleader Lane in Windsor Township, York County, according to court documents. After eating some cake and enjoying the festivities, their daughters went to bed, and Vicosa’s estranged wife decided it was time to go home.

Vicosa had other plans, according to the documents.

Before his estranged wife left, Vicosa promised her a bracelet as a birthday present, the documents say. Instead, Vicosa and Bynum, 36, tied her up, put a handgun to her head and took her to the basement. There, they forced her to snort a crushed Oxycotin pill and smoke marijuana, according to court documents.

Several hours later, Vicosa forced his estranged wife to have sex with him and had asked Bynum to film it, according to court documents. Bynum left the room.

On Saturday, according to court documents, Vicosa’s estranged wife called her brother under strict instructions from Vicosa. He told her if the cops were called “everyone will be dead,” and “he would kill her, the girls and himself,” according to court documents.

On Sunday, according to court documents, Vicosa’s estranged wife convinced him she was going home to get clothes but would return. She left the residence and headed to Target for help from an employee because she feared Vicosa was tracking her.

The mother of Vicosa’s estranged wife received several suspicious texts from her daughter throughout the weekend, according to court documents.

On Monday, according to court documents, police searched the house on Pleader Lane but Vicosa, Bynum and the children were gone. Later that day, police arrived at Bynum’s house to follow up on the report. In a news conference held earlier this week, York Area Regional police Lt. Ken Schollenberger said Bynum was “less than forthcoming” with any information. She denied going into the basement but did confirm the three of them went to the bedroom at one point, according to court documents.