Darren DeVoe, a court-appointed township supervisor, attended his first meeting in his new role July 28 at the West Sadsbury Township building with social distancing protocols in place.

Chester County Court of Common Pleas Judge Edward Griffith appointed DeVoe to fill the township supervisor seat, which was vacant since November when Barry Edwards resigned.

The vacancy went to the court for a decision when remaining supervisors Ed Haas and John Keesey could not come to agreement on appointing a replacement. Normally the decision process would move next to the township vacancy board, but that position was also vacant.

Then a delay occurred because the court closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Griffith read the applications supplied by candidates for supervisor, interviewed them and selected DeVoe.

A resident of West Sadsbury for nearly 30 years, DeVoe is also a member of the township Planning Commission. He expressed interest in continuing to serve on the commission and said he would like to run for election as a supervisor when his appointed term expires. DeVoe is not registered as a Democrat or Republican.

Toward the end of the meeting, Keesey made a motion, seconded by DeVoe to appoint Donald Stoltzfus to fill the vacancy board position. Haas cast the only vote against the motion, saying he would like to wait to see if anyone else shows interest in the position.

The board voted unanimously to begin the process to have a forensic audit of township records. Although the township books are audited each year, this would be a more complete examination, looking at all bills and payments. There have been no specific allegations made, but some residents have expressed concerns about the township budget being in the red for a time this year.

“I think at this point we need to (have the audit), just for the sake of clarity,” Haas said.

Before engaging an auditor, the board wants to determine the scope of the audit and its cost.