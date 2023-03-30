When: Paradise Township supervisors meeting, March 21.

What happened: Lancaster County Commissioners Josh Parsons and John Trescot attended the meeting to present a $1 million grant to the Paradise Township Sewer Authority.

Why it’s important: Sewer plant upgrades will allow the plant to double its capacity.

The cost: The total project cost is expected to be about $6 million.

Background: The sewer authority planned to update the sewage plant prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, anticipated costs have increased dramatically. Lancaster County is using federal American Rescue Plan Act money to make grant funds available to municipalities that applied for funding.

What happens next: This money will provide enough funds to get the project started. The township sewer authority will be looking for additional grants to complete the project or a loan if necessary.

Other happenings: The board authorized payment to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force in the amount of $5,672. This represents $1 per township resident. Contributions to the task force help with drug enforcement programs throughout the county.