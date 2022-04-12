When: East Petersburg Borough Council meeting, April 5.

What happened: Lancaster County Commissioner John Trescot, who was appointed in February to finish the unexpired term of Craig Lehman, told East Petersburg officials he wants to help the county fix its chronic employee retention problem. Trescot said he is a “centrist Democrat” with a long career in engineering and managing huge budgets. He said he has ideas for the remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated to the county in 2021, to support COVID-19 response efforts, replace lost revenue, and support economic stabilization for households and businesses. Of the $106 million, he said that $15 million is already spent. Trescot takes the long view for investing these funds saying he wants to help spend the remainder “to benefit all 30 to 40 years from now.”

Questions for the commissioner: When council members asked what he would spend it on, Trescot named three projects: rental housing for low- and mid-income people; clean water actions “that would benefit us all;” broadband access across the county that could “change your wealth factor.” Council President Debra Miller asked if the commissioners could form a coalition to address increased traffic fatalities in East Petersburg Borough. Trescot said he will bring it to the attention of the county Board of Commissioners.

Quotable: “Broadband access across the county could change your wealth factor,” Trescot said.

Knock, Knock: Council agreed to advertise an ordinance amendment that regulates when peddlers and solicitors can rap on your door in the borough. The changes come in response to residents’ complaints of door-to-door canvassing late at night, Borough Manager Karen St. Clair explained in an email. St. Clair said the ordinance states “transient retail businesses may not engage in any business activity except by prior appointment, at any time on a Sunday or legal holiday; or at any time before 9 a.m. or after 6 p.m.” A legal holiday now encompasses all holidays that result in the borough office being closed.

Quotable: “Residents have the power,” said Adam Gochnauer, pro-tempore member, referring to the peddling and soliciting ordinance.

Congratulations: Council member Sandra Valdez, was honored last month during National Women’s Month by the Spanish American Civic Association for her outstanding work in the community, including being the first Latina elected to the East Petersburg Borough Council.

What’s next: Easter Egg Hunt at East Petersburg Community Park is at noon April 16. Council’s committee meeting is at 6 p.m. April 28. The regular borough council meeting is at 7 p.m. on May 3.