When: Pequea Township supervisors meeting, July 20.

What happened: An opening presentation by county Commissioner John Trescot led to a discussion about the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds to benefit the township’s fire companies, police department and sewer authority.

Background: Trescot was appointed earlier this year to replace former Commissioner Craig Lehman, who stepped down to pursue another career. Trescot discussed his military/engineering background and explained the fiduciary role of the three-member board. He also answered questions from staff and residents as to how ARPA grant applications will be decided and discussed the county’s involvement in the design of the new prison as well as PA Senate Bill 698, to create a countywide authority for fire and EMS.

Why it’s important: Trescot said the county has “tens of millions of dollars in its pockets,” of which $106 million in ARPA money will be used for county expenses. All ARPA money needs to be committed by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026. When a municipality or organization has a specific goal or expense, commissioners prefer to step in when most of the funding is committed from other sources. ARPA money from the county should be sought to close the gap, Trescot said. “Last-end funding” is always the best shot to get a financial commitment from the county.

What’s next: Board Chairman Harry Lehman thanked Trescot and assured him that Pequea Township would be following up, as both volunteer fire companies have grant applications pending. New Danville is seeking a power generator that, if acquired, will also benefit the police department. West Willow needs asbestos abatement.

Follow up: West Willow Fire Chief Jason Topper asked supervisors if there would be consideration to extend township funding to the fire companies. Topper said his department is seeking $106,000 in asbestos abatement, an electrical generator and flooring. Supervisors, including Lehman and Eric Haas, reiterated their support for the fire companies and the need for more information.

Quotable: “Volunteer fire companies are the backbone of the county,” Lehman said. “MS4 (stormwater requirements) is going to drive (the township) broke.” He said the township currently has five ARPA grants pending and will call a special meeting, if necessary.

Other happenings: The board approved a request by resolution to allocate money from ARPA to the Suburban Lancaster Sewer Authority. The funds will be used for a “critical project” to rebuild and relocate infrastructure along the city/New Danville Pike treatment plan, at an estimated cost of $1 million, and the purpose of which is to fix erosion. The township’s currently uses is 12.6% in the authority it shares with Lancaster city and West Lampeter Township. Supervisors also approved a $1 per hour salary increase for an office worker.