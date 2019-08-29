When: Council meeting, Aug. 27.
What happened: Plans next year to replace a bridge over Lititz Run will likely cause some disruptions for those traveling on North Cedar Street, Borough Council announced. The project to replace the structurally deficient bridge will probably coincide with the repaving of East Main Street.
The cost: State and federal governments will pay for most of the project, while Lititz Borough will be responsible for 5% of the estimated $3.3 million total cost. The borough’s share will be about $165,000, said Dave Hogland, a project manager at the Rettew engineering firm.
Timeline: To qualify for grant funding, the project will get started in September 2020, with construction estimated to take a year.
Scope of project: The existing bridge, which crosses North Cedar Street next to the former Susquehanna Bank office building, will be replaced with a simple span, concrete-encased steel beam bridge with a box culvert. Lititz Run flows through the office building where Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health is planning to bring 400 employees in mid-2020, an LGH spokesman told LNP. Road reconstruction is also planned from Cedar Street to North Lane. The paint store and distillery will be accessible from the north. A detour will be designed for north-south traffic at the bridge, and that would affect students walking to Lititz Elementary School. The detour will involve East Main, North Water and Front streets.
Appointment: Council appointed Kendrick Mobley to fill John Bear’s unexpired term, which runs for another year. Bear, who resigned last month, is moving from Lititz to Manheim Township and can no longer serve on council.
New councilman: Mobley has worked at Four Seasons Produce for 20 years and is retiring. He was approached by both Bear and Mayor Tim Snyder to consider the position. With his background in finance, Mobley would be taking over committee appointments on the finance and water and sewer committees.
Quotable: “I wanted to serve the community,” said Mobley, who is involved in Lititz Youth Soccer, St. James Catholic Church and Boy Scout Troop 142.
Demolition: Council approved a conditional use request from Linden Hall, a private school for girls in grades 6-12, to partially demolish Honeycutt Hall and Horne Dormitory. A portion of both buildings will be demolished to make way for a new three-story building to house students.