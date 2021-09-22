When: Terre Hill Borough Council meeting, Sept. 14.

What happened: Council approved the removal of a 3-foot section from one of two rubber speed bumps on Watt Avenue until the Public Works Committee reviews other options.

Concerns: Jennica Pike and Susan Mertz, 230-232 E. Main St., politely asked if there could be other options than the two newly installed speed bumps in the alley behind their residences. While both understand the safety reason to curb speeding in the alley, they felt lower macadam ones would work better. Pike said some cars are driving off the road into the grass to avoid impact or damage to their vehicles.

Library seeks trustees: Jim Costello, an Eastern Lancaster County Library trustee, expressed need to fill two library trustee positions in January 2022. To serve the three-year term as a trustee, the person must be over 18 and live in the service area.

Christian gathering: Resident Jim Wentzel announced an event called A United Gathering of Christians in Terre Hill will occur at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church on Main Street. Terre Hill residents of any church affiliation are welcome, he said. A message will be given by Lester Zimmerman, Petra Church pastor emeritus, followed by worship, prayer and testimony.