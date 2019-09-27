When: Council meeting, Sept. 24.
What happened: Council denied Mayor Richard Moriarty’s request for the borough to cover the cost of attending an upcoming breakfast sponsored by Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership. However, council voted 4-3 to reimburse him the cost to attend the annual Economic Development of Lancaster breakfast.
Background: Moriarty, who was absent from the meeting, had submitted the two reimbursement requests through the borough Finance Advisory Committee; the amount submitted was $60 per breakfast, officials noted. Council typically approved similar requests in the past without discussion.
Discussion: Board President Dan Ostrowski said $60 is a reasonable fee for the borough to be “visible” at networking events. But council member Mary Ann Gerber said she is opposed to paying for breakfasts and lunches for the mayor. “We all get $200 a month as a so-called salary,” Gerber said. Council member Lynn Miller suggested that council members, not the mayor, should be getting the invitations. “I don’t see these (events) as the mayor’s responsibility,” Miller said.
What’s next: Ostrowski will ask Moriarty to share upcoming network opportunities with members of council.