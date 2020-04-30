When: Manheim borough council meeting, April 28.

What happened: Borough Council agreed to close the Manheim Community Pool this summer due to COVID-19. During a virtual meeting, council members affirmed their commitment to open the outdoor pool complex next year.

Discussion: Borough Manager Jim Fisher said the contractor needed to prepare the outdoor pools for reopening is shut down. Repairs are needed for the main L-shaped pool but not for the lap pool. Also, several council members expressed concern about how to handle social distancing practices if the pool were to open. The Lancaster Family YMCA was contracted to manage the pool this season. Nic Legere, YMCA executive director, said the organization is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health. But pool safety guidelines are not yet available.

Quotable: “I don’t see how you’ll enforce social distancing. Kids will want to hang out with their friends,” councilman Brad Roth said.

Refunds: Refunds will be issued to season passholders through the YMCA. Information will be posted at manheimboro.org.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Swim team: Council may allow the Manheim swim team to use the lap pool, but the team will need to present a plan to comply with social distancing guidelines. Lancaster Summer Swim League is planning to maintain its summer meet schedule, team President Kim Hatfield said.

What’s next: During its May 12 meeting on Zoom, Borough Council will make a decision about allowing the swim team to use the lap pool.

Aaron’s Acres: The nonprofit uses the pool during its summer camps. Risa Paskoff, executive director, said she understands council’s decision. “It’s a hard time for all of us. We are struggling with a decision about our camps. We want to be sure it’s safe for our kids,” Paskoff said.

Class of 2020 posters: Council approved a request from Manheim Central School District to place posters honoring graduating seniors on utility poles throughout the borough pending approval from PPL.

Street projects: Council awarded a $20,040 contract to Martin Paving to repave Hart Street from West Gramby Street to West Danner Alley. Council also awarded a $142,438 contract to B.R. Kreider & Son for stormwater drainage and paving on East High Street from North Linden to North Oak streets.