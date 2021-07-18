At the July 12 Wrightsville Borough Council meeting, members were supportive of Alicia Brommers’ plans to arrange a riverside watersport event from Walnut Street Boat Launch that would boost activities in the Riverfront Park area.

Council approved her entertainment permit application for land use, and the recreational activity will be ongoing throughout the summer from July until September. The event is all about stand-up paddleboarding, often referred to as SUP, in the Susquehanna River, followed by drinks at the nearby John Wright Restaurant.

Brommer is the owner of Susquehanna SUP. By hosting the event featuring paddleboard lessons she hopes to give the community an opportunity to explore the sport and take advantage of nature and the outdoors during the summer season.

None of the council members had any objections to the initiative, but councilman Mike Gromling recommended Brommer reach out to West Hempfield Township letting them know about her plans since part of the event will be happening in the river. “When she’s in the water, she’s in Lancaster County,” he said.

In other business, police Chief J. Douglas Pollock informed the council that the aging body cameras of the Hellam Township police are finally being replaced, after five years of use. “Unfortunately, we’ve found out the hard way that the cameras have a lot of flaws, such as the cords being disconnected at times. We’re done with that,” Pollock said at the meeting.

The price tag for the body camera upgrade will be about $1,000 per camera. Chief Pollock said the investment is worth every penny and that they have secured funds through donations to help pay for the new body cameras. So far, six cameras have been purchased, and the police force plans to buy three more in 2022.

Borough Treasurer Keith Brenner let Wrightsville officials know the checks they’ve been waiting on from Hellam Township for the reimbursement of their workers compensation insurance for the Wrightsville Fire Department have been received, including payment for the current year. The issue was brought up in October 2020 after the borough discovered that invoices for more than $20,000 in payments were never sent to the township.

The next regular Borough Council meeting will be held Aug. 2.