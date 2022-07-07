When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, June 28.

What happened: Council awarded a $264,638 contract to JVI Group, York Springs, for the East High Street sidewalk project.

Why it matters: The project will extend sidewalk on the north side of East High Street. from Memorial Drive and over the Chiques Creek bridge to a new connect with a new walking trail in Veterans Memorial Park.

Background: Borough engineer Ben Craddock of Lancaster Civil Engineering said bids were originally submitted in March. At that time the project included sidewalks on both sides of the street. Two bids were received, but they were both higher than anticipated. The bids were rejected, and the scope of the project was reduced to only the north side of the street.

Details: The existing sidewalk on the bridge over the Chiques Creek will also be repaired. The project will be partially funded by a $200,000 Community Block Development Grant through Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority. Construction is planned to begin late summer.

Crosswalk: Craddock said the crosswalk at North Main Street and Danner Alley has been installed, and curb and sidewalk work have been completed. Signs will be installed on Main Street to alert motorists about the new crosswalk.

Municipal building: Council approved two expenditures on the municipal building. Vertex Mechanical will replace one of the air conditioning units that serves a portion of the building at a cost of $6,093. Zeiset Electric will conduct an evaluation of the building’s electrical system at a cost of $5,000. Borough Manager Jim Fisher said there wasn’t a specific issue with the electrical system, however, it is an older building and minor issues have come up over the years. He said there is a lack of information on which areas of the building are served by the various electrical panels, and the borough would like to address any potential electrical system problems.

Pool survey: A link to a survey about the Manheim Community Pool is available for resident response on the borough’s website at manheimboro.org. The survey will be available through July 12.

n What’s next: A pool feasibility study community meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at Manheim Historical Society’s restored railroad station, 210 S. Charlotte St. A borough council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the same location.