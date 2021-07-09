When: Council meeting, July 6.

What happened: Borough Council awarded a $153,185 contract to Morgantown-based Berg Construction to reconstruct Bank and Geiger avenues in Quarryville, up more than $30,000 from initial estimates.

Background: Because of unforeseen issues maneuvering equipment down Bank Avenue and a recent increase in blacktop and fuel prices, board member Brian Braightmeyer said total project costs exceeded the borough’s initial $120,863 valuation. The borough will allocate $40,375 in low-volume road grant funds to help finance construction on Geiger Avenue. Borough Manager Scott Peiffer also recommended either full- or part-time inspection services be used to ensure all regulations outlined in the grant are met, with service costs ranging from $100 to $118 per hour.

What’s next: Borough officials expect roadwork to begin in August and be finished by the end of the year.

Acting police chief: Quarryville Borough Police Chief Clark Bearinger suffered injuries from a dog attack July 3 while responding to an emergency call about a neighborly dispute. He will remain at home to recover until further notice. Richard Beighley, a full-time police officer in the department, will serve as acting police chief in Bearinger’s absence. Although the injury was limited to the upper thigh area, no further details on the severity of the wound are available at this time.

Fund balance: Council approved a motion to establish a fund balance policy and place $700,000 into municipal reserves. These funds, according to the borough manager’s report, will be “reserve(d) for catastrophic purposes” in the event of a financial emergency.